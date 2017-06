Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, June 4, 2017, 15:49 [IST]

English summary

A chocolate vendor is now on the income tax department's radar for allegedly stashing crores of rupees in his bank account. C Kishore Lal, 30, a chocolate vendor in Vijayawada's One-town area received I-T summons on May 25 in Autonagar and has been asked to explain the huge transactions in bank account.