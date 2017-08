ദില്ലിയിൽ മൃതദേഹം വെട്ടിനുറുക്കി ബാഗുകളിലാക്കിയ നിലയിൽ!!! ആളെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞിട്ടില്ല!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The body of an unidentified man was chopped into pieces, stuffed in two travel bags and dumped in an open field in outer Delhi's Najafgarh area, police said.The bags were spotted by a few rag-pickers this morning and the police were informed.Policemen visited the spot and recovered the bags. The body has been sent for post-mortem, a police officer said, adding that a case has been registered.