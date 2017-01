Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Five years before Rajiv Gandhi was killed in 1991, the US Central Intelligence Agency had prepared a very detailed and thorough "brief" on what would happen if he is assassinated or makes an "abrupt departure" from the Indian political scene. A 23-page report, titled "India After Rajiv ..." was put out as early as in March 1986 for comments from other senior CIA officials. The "sanitised" report was declassified recently by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).