മോദിക്കു പിന്നാലെ യോഗിയും!!!യുപി മുഖ്യൻ ഇത്തവണ ഇഫ്താർ വിരുന്നൊരുക്കില്ല!!

Monday, June 5, 2017, 16:26 [IST]

op leaders of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Rajnath Singh and Kalyan Singh might have hosted Iftar parties at their official residences during Ramzan, but if sources are to be believed, current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath might break the tradition by not hosting Iftar party at his official residence, 5 Kalidas Marg.