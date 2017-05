Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The CRPF will soon deploy a fresh squad of about 2,000 commandos from its special guerrilla warfare CoBRA battalions in and around the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh to defang the Maoists and their arsenal. Sukma and its adjoining areas have witnessed some of the deadliest ambushes on security forces recently, like the one where 25 CRPF personnel were killed in the Burkapal area of the district on April 24, and on March 11, twelve CRPF personnel were killed by Naxals in Sukma.