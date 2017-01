Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In the eleven years between 2004-05 and 2014-15, political parties of all colours, including ones which swore by transparency, got contributions worth more than $1billion (Rs 6,800 crore) from unknown sources, a study by an independent think tank says. The historic financial performance' of these parties which raked in more than Rs 11,000 crore in total income (this includes the Rs 6,800 crore) during this period will add to the gathering momentum for a consensus among parties to clean up political funding.