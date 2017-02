Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In an embarrassment for the Congress, its MLA, K. Venkatesh virtually admitted on Saturday that corruption was inevitable in government. Responding to the charge that the Congress government in the state was corrupt, the Periyapatna MLA said candidly, “When we come to seek votes during elections people ask for money. If we don’t indulge in corruption how can we get the money?” His comment assumes significance in the backdrop of allegations that the Congress had received kickbacks in the steel flyover project in Bengaluru. Interestingly, Mr Venkatesh heads the BDA, which has commissioned the flyover.