Sonia Gandhi, the 70-year-old chief of the Congress, has decided not to address any rallies or public meetings in the five states that start voting on Saturday. Among them is Uttar Pradesh- Mrs Gandhi and her son, Rahul, who is Congress No 2, were the only parliamentarians from their party to be re-elected in the general election which saw the Congress punished with its worst-ever result.