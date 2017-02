Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, February 23, 2017, 18:25 [IST]

English summary

If there's a lesson in choosing your words well, especially while speaking to the electorate in India, let it be this one. Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared himself an "adopted son" of Uttar Pradesh (UP) at a rally to campaign for the assembly polls, he has been served a notice by the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, according to a report in The Telegraph.