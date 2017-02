പിതൃത്വ വിവാദം: നടന്‍ ധനുഷ് കോടതിയിലെത്തി ശരീരം കാണിച്ചു, അന്തിമ വാദം വ്യാഴാഴ്ച

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, February 28, 2017, 16:25 [IST]

Tamil actor Dhanush appeared before the Madurai bench of the Madras high court on Tuesday, as directed by the court in connection with a couple's claim that he was their son. When the actor appeared before the court, Justice G Chockalingam directed government doctors and the registrar of the high court bench to verify his identification marks.