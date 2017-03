മുസ്ലിംകളെ കത്തിക്കണം; വിവാദ പ്രസ്താവനയുമായി ബിജെപി നേതാവ്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

A week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's graveyard-cremation ground remark sparked a row, firebrand BJP leader Sakshi Maharaj on Tuesday said there should be no graveyard at all in the country and all should be cremated. The BJP MP from Unnao said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a crematorium should be constructed next to a graveyard. But graveyards should not be constructed at all. If this happens, all land in the country will be used for this purpose and no space will be left for agriculture... There will be no fields."