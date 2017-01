Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Following Border Security Force (BSF) constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s allegations about bad quality food being served to troops, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable posted at Mount Abu has released another video claiming disparity among security forces in their service conditions. In the video, the constable Jeet Singh from Sahjua Thok village in Mathura district, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the matter at the earliest.