25 ശതമാനം വോട്ട്, 25 ശതമാനം സീറ്റ്; ആരെയും ആശ്ചര്യപ്പെടുത്തും ബിജെപി വിജയം

Not only was the Modi government’s demonetization move at stake, but so was the competency of state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who had personally supervised the entire campaign, holding rally after rally to counter the Opposition’s propaganda amid fire from alliance partner Shiv Sena. The party won over 1,190 seats out of 4,704 in the municipal council polls across the state, an almost 200% rise when compared to the previous polls.