Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

They perhaps feared that they could be acted against and wanted to ensure that chief minister Yogi Adityanath did not get ''stunk'', when he met these members of the dalit community.In an incident reflective of the prevailing mindset of the people in the society today, authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district reportedly asked members of 'Mushar' (an untouchable community, whose members are traditionally rat-catchers) community to wash themselves with soaps and shampoos and use scents before meeting the chief minister.