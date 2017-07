Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Chandauli (UP): Lizard found in food served to a passenger on-board Poorva Express; passenger had complained to Railway Minister on Twitter pic.twitter.com/J7jv4s25j7

English summary

ust days after an auditor's report submitted in parliament said food on trains in India is unfit for human consumption, passengers on a train in Uttar Pradesh have been served proof. A dead lizard was found in a meal on the Poorva Express on Tuesday.