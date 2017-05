Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 16:39 [IST]

n a case of revenge killing, a 17-year-old youth out on parole and his four adult friends allegedly murdered two men in west and central Delhi within a gap of two hours.Just a week before the double murder, the boy had been released from a juvenile justice home on parole in a snatching case, said a senior police officer. The boy had been apprehended at least thrice in the past for various street crimes.