Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2017, 11:40 [IST]

English summary

Four men allegedly sodomised a 26-year-old man in Monkey Park and attacked him with a stone in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The victim told police that he knows one of the accused while he saw the other three accused for the first time on January 29, the day of the incident, said a senior police officer.