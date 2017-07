ഗുജറാത്ത് കലാപ ചിത്രം ബംഗാളിലേതെന്ന്!!! ബിജെപി വക്താവിന് സോഷ്യൽ മീഡിയയിൽ പൊങ്കാല!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Speak-up because it is already too late! Join in at 5 PM today at Jantar Mantar #SaveBengal #SaveHindus pic.twitter.com/QU5ZT1HkUt

Story first published: Monday, July 10, 2017, 14:21 [IST]

Delhi BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma came under fire from Twitter users for allegedly passing off a picture of the 2002 Gujarat riots as that of the violence in West Bengal's Basirhat.Since trolls spent a sleepless night covering-up Basirhat violence, sharing media pics of the riots. Hope they report this to @WBPolice too, Sharma posted on the micro-blogging site and attached an image of charred vehicles along with it.