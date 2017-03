Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Two days after a Nepalese woman was gangraped by five BPO employees in Delhi’s Pandav Nagar, the police have recovered a CCTV camera footage that shows her jumping off the first floor and asking passers-by for help. The police have arrested and sent the five men, all BPO employees, to jail. They are now looking for a man named Kundan (earlier identified as Vikas), who was a common link between the woman and the five men and who had allegedly taken her to the rented flat.