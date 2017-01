Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In the two-year-long uneasy relationship between the Aam Aadmi Party-run Delhi government and the city police that reports to the Centre, the AAP has accused the police of launching a witch-hunt against it and “harassing” its MLAs. Thirteen The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have been arrested for offences that include molestation, rioting, kidnapping, and forgery.