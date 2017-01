Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Hindu Yuva Vahini, which has added to the BJP's headaches by threatening to field 64 candidates in eastern Uttar Pradesh against the party, has made it clear it will not reconsider its decision even after founder, Yogi Adityanath, has distanced himself from it today. Not unless the BJP announces the Yogi as its chief ministerial candidate in UP, where elections will be held in seven phases from February 11.