ചിതയിലേക്ക് എടുത്ത 'മൃതദേഹം' കണ്ണുതുറന്നു; കൈകാലുകള്‍ ഇളക്കി, ഞെട്ടിത്തരിച്ച് കുടുംബം!!

English summary

A 17-year-old boy woke up on the way to his funeral in Dharwad's Managundi village, surprising his relatives and villagers who had presumed him dead. He was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is critical. Bitten by a stray dog one month ago, Kumar Marewad, 17, had high fever last week following which he was admitted to a Dharwad hospital. As his condition deteriorated, the teenager was put on ventilator.