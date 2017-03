നോട്ടു നിരോധനത്തെ കുറിച്ച് ധനമന്ത്രിക്ക് അറിവുണ്ടോ? രേഖകളുണ്ട് പക്ഷെ പറയില്ലെന്ന്!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Finance Ministry has refused to disclose whether Union Minister Arun Jaitley was consulted before the notes ban announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 8, 2016. Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office and the Reserve Bank of India had claimed that the query whether the Finance Minister and the Chief Economic Advisor were consulted before the announcement does not come under the definition of "information" under the RTI Act.