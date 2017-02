Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh, who has so far campaigned only for his brother Shivpal Yadav, joined forces today with daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav to seek votes for Aparna Yadav - the wife of his younger son Prateek Yadav of the 5-crore Lamborghini fame. The Yadav senior, who was politely sidestepped by his son Akhilesh Yadav -- Dimple Yadav's husband -- in the struggle to control the party, had said he would not campaign in this election after the alliance with the Congress was announced.