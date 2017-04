Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 11:16 [IST]

The door appears to be closing on the political ambitions of T T V Dinakaran, AIADMK deputy general secretary and nephew of jailed party leader V K Sasikala, after Delhi Police registered an FIR against him for allegedly trying to bribe Election Commission officials through a middleman to obtain the party’s two-leaves poll symbol.