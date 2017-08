സിസേറിയനിടെ ഓപ്പറേഷന്‍ തിയ്യറ്ററില്‍ വാക്കേറ്റം: പുറത്തെടുത്ത കുഞ്ഞ് മരിച്ചു, വീഡിയോ പുറത്ത്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#WATCH Rajasthan: Verbal spat between two doctors in OT during the surgery of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur's Umaid Hospital (29.8.17) pic.twitter.com/eZfHHISQGB

English summary

As a pregnant woman lay on the operation table for an emergency surgery, two doctors argued loudly, calling each other names and threatening each other. They kept fighting, the unconscious woman between them, as one staff member surreptitiously recorded them on the mobile.