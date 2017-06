ഗംഗയെ തൊട്ടാൽ പൊള്ളും!!! കേന്ദ്രത്തിന്റെ നിയമം വരുന്നു!!! എഴ് വർഷം തടവും 100 കോടി രൂപ പിഴയും!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 10:50 [IST]

English summary

A Centre-appointed panel has drafted a bill, the National River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Bill 2017, which if passed into a law will also prescribe seven years in jail and a fine of up to Rs. 100 crore for anyone who commits a range of offences on the river, including blocking its flow, quarrying its banks or constructing jetties without permission.