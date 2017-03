Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The by-poll elections to Dr Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency of Chennai, which was represented by former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, will be held on April 12. The Election Commission of India also announced that the counting will take place on April 17 and the candidates can file their nominations by March 23. The seat has been lying vacant since the AIADMK leader’s death on December 5.