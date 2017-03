Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Election Commission has asked Sasikala to file her own reply to a complaint against her appointment as the party chief, while rejecting the response filed by AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dhinakaran. Citing that Dhinkaran was not an office-bearer of the party since he was readmitted and elevated to the position just hours before his aunt left for prison, the EC directed Sasikala to file her own response or depute someone to do so on her behalf.