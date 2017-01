Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday repeated its demand that the Reserve Bank increase cash withdrawal limits for candidates contesting the Assembly polls in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur. "It is re-iterated that that it is the constitutional mandate of the ECI (Election Commission of India) to conduct free and fair elections and to provide a level playing field to all candidates. In order to facilitate proper conduct of elections, it is imperative the directions issued by the commission are complied with," Dilip Sharma, Director General (Election Expenditure) wrote in a letter to RBI Governor Urijit Patel.