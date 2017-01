Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Zakir Naik as part of its probe against the controversial preacher and his Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) under anti-money laundering laws. Officials said on Friday the agency has issued the summons to Naik under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and has asked him to appear by this month-end.