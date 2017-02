Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tamil Nadu PWD and highways minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was elected as AIADMK legislature party leader by MLAs staying at a resort in Koovathur, met Governor C Vidyasagar Rao on Tuesday evening and staked claim to form the government. The senior leader was accompanied by 11 leaders, including AIADMK presidium chairman K A Sengottaiyan and ministers D Jayakumar, P Thangamani, S P Velumani.