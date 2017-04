Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Election Commission on Sunday cancelled the bye-election, earlier scheduled for Wednesday in RK Nagar, after investigations led to the discovery of a scam where voters were being offered incentives in the form of cash and other materials. As per sources, the revelation brings more trouble for Sasikala Natarajan as the EC will now examine the validity of her appointment as interim general secretary of the ruling AIADMK faction.