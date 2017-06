വെങ്കയ്യ നായ്ഡുവിനു പിന്നാലെ രാജ്നാഥ് സിങ്ങും!!! ഭക്ഷണകാര്യത്തിൽ നിയന്ത്രണമില്ല!! അപ്പോൾ ബീഫോ!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, June 13, 2017, 12:43 [IST]

English summary

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre will not impose any restrictions on people's choice of food. The same assurance had been given earlier by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu following the criticism by several states that the Centre, through its new rules on cattle trade, was interfering in the people's choice of food, which is a fundamental right.