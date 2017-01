Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Union Budget this year seems particularly important in the aftermath of the India’s biggest decision of 2016 – demonetisation and preceding elections in UP. A recent report by Ambit capital suggests that Union Budget is likely to be focussed primarily on reinforcing the ‘black money crackdown’ theme with a secondary focus on delivering token payments to the poor as well as income tax cuts. Even though it was a massive political success, it’s still unclear if the experiment worked for the government in its stated attempt to curb black money or raise the tax base by bringing a larger share of unaccounted income.