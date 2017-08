സോണിയയെ പൊളിച്ചടുക്കി സ്മൃതി!! മോദി സംസാരിച്ചത് ജനങ്ങളോട്!! സോണിയ സംസാരിച്ചത്....!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In a Facebook post, hours after a special discussion in Parliament on the 75th anniversary of the Quit India movement, union minister Smriti Irani lashed out at Congress President Sonia Gandhi for what she called her "long, pitiable lament" over the loss of the control that the Nehru dynasty had wielded before her party's defeat in 2014. Mrs Gandhi she said, was bent upon proving that "blood is thicker than water".