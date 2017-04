Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The EVM that triggered nationwide controversy after reeling out BJP voter slips during a dummy test in Bhind was routed here from Kanpur after being used in the UP assembly poll, an Election Commission team said on Sunday after testing it. A five-member EC team reached Bhind on Sunday morning and conducted a random test of VVPAT machines. They also checked the lotus-slip EVM and said it was faulty.