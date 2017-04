Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 9:56 [IST]

English summary

The Election Commission deferred on Monday the Lok Sabha bypoll in Anantnag, due to be held on Wednesday, to May 25 following reports from the Jammu and Kashmir administration as well as the state's chief electoral officer that there may be violent attempts by some miscreant elements to thwart the polling process.