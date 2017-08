Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Ahead of the sentencing of self-styled godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, Rohtak's deputy commissioner has warned people to be ready to face bullets if they created trouble. The 50-year-old head of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect is staying at a jail in Sunaria, on the outskirts of Rohtak in Haryana. A CBI judge will visit the jail today to announce his sentence.