ഇന്ത്യന്‍ മത്സ്യത്തൊഴിലാളിയുടെ മരണം, മൃതദേഹം സ്വീകരിക്കില്ലെന്ന് കുടുംബം!!

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

There is huge anger in Tamil Nadu after a 22-year-old fisherman was shot dead on Monday allegedly by the Sri Lankan navy. More than a thousand people have gathered at the home of Bridgo in Rameswaram, and his family has refused to accept his body without assurance that action will be taken.