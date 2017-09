ഗൗരിയുടെ രക്തസാക്ഷിത്വം വെറുതെയാവില്ല, മരണപ്പെട്ടാലും പോരാട്ടം തുടരും; ഭീം ആർമി തലവൻ ചന്ദ്രശേഖർ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

him Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Raavan, who has been lodged in the Saharanpur district jail for the last three months, has written a strongly-worded letter from the confines of prison in which he has slammed the UP government as Kaale Angrez (Black Englishmen) and vowed to fight for his sister Gauri Lankesh, the Bengaluru-based journalist, who was shot down on Tuesday.