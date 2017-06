പാരാലിമ്പിക് ​അത് ലറ്റിന് റെയിവെയുടെ അവഗണന!!! ഗരീബ്​ രഥിൽ താരം ഉങ്ങിയത് നിലത്ത്!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 13:43 [IST]

English summary

Support poured in for medal-winning para-athlete Suvarna Raj who was forced to sleep on the floor of a train when her repeated requests for a differently abled-friendly berth fell on deaf ears.Wheelchair-bound Raj, who suffers 90% disability as a result of polio infection, told CNN-News18 over phone that she had boarded the Nagpur-New Delhi Garib Rath Express at 8:45 pm on Saturday. Raj said she was allotted an upper berth and had requested the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) multiple times for change of berth, but got no response from him.