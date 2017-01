തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് പ്രചാരണത്തിനിടെ യുവതിയെ പീഡിപ്പിച്ചു; ബിജെപി മന്ത്രിയും കൂട്ടാളികളും കുടുങ്ങി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Police on Monday registered an FIR against a Goa Minister and BJP nominee Milind Naik besides 12 others, based on the complaint of a 35-year-old woman who accused them of outraging her modesty during the campaigning for polls near Vasco town, an officer said. "A 35-year-old woman in her complaint lodged with Mormugao police station has accused 14 people including Milind Naik of molesting her and verbally abusing and threatening her," Police Inspector Ninad Deulkar told reporters in Vasco town today.