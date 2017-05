Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, May 27, 2017, 16:53 [IST]

The Government has come out with a comprehensive policy to address the plight of dogs and cats in mills and regulate the flourishing trade. The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has notified rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 to regulate breeding of animals sold as pets, making it mandatory for breeders to register themselves with State Animal Welfare Boards and maintain records of purchase, sale and rehabilitation of the animals.