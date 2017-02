Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Shubh Laxmi managed to reach home. But she was scared. The 21-year-old girl had just been groped and molested by bikers on her way from college for the fourth time. She wanted the men to be punished but did not know how. Then, she poured her heart out in a Facebook post. Ms Laxmi - she has consented to her name being revealed by NDTV - narrated how she was sexually assaulted, and how it had left her angry, yet helpless. "I am afraid to step out," the college student wrote in the moving note to friends and followers alike.