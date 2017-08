ഗുർമീത് സിങിന് ലൈംഗീക ശേഷിയില്ല; അപ്പോൾ കുട്ടികൾ? കോടതിയും പകച്ച് പോയി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

To shield himself from rape charges, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh had claimed he was "impotent since 1990". The charges in two rape cases pertained to August and September 1999. In the CBI court, Singh took a defence during trial that he was incapable of performing sexual intercourse since 1990 and therefore, there was no question of raping the two Sadhvis in 1999.