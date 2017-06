ഹാഫിസ് സയീദ് കശ്മീരിൽ ഇറക്കുന്നത് കോടികൾ: ലക്ഷ്യം കലാപം!! എൻഐഎ വെളിപ്പെടുത്തൽ ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നത്

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, June 25, 2017

National Investigation Agency (NIA), has revealed that the founder of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, Hafiz Saeed, pumped in almost Rs 50 crore for subversive activities in the region following the killing of top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in July last year.