English summary

With two cases of molestation in a fortnight by passengers, Air India has decided to keep restrainers like plastic handcuffs on all its flights to keep unruly flyers firmly seated in case their behaviour endangers the safety of the aircraft or other flyers. "We used to carry restrainers only on our international flights but will now have them on both domestic and international flights. All our aircraft will have two pairs of restraining devices," AI chairman Ashwani Lohani said.