കർണ്ണനെ ദില്ലി ഹൈക്കോടതിയും കൈവിട്ടു; ശിക്ഷ അനുഭവിക്കുക തന്നെ വേണം

The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed former Calcutta high court judge CS Karnan’s petition challenging the constitutional validity of the Contempt of Courts Act. The challenge to the constitutionality of the Contempt of Courts Act in the present case does not lie in as much as the Supreme Court has not exercised power under the Contempt of Courts Act but invoked its inherent jurisdiction under Article 129 of the Constitution of India, the high court said.