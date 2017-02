Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his "raincoat" remark about his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today said that he was aware that the "PM likes peeping into others' bathrooms'." The Congress No 2's stinging remark was in reference to the Prime Minister's remarks in parliament on Wednesday where he, while attacking the Congress over corruption scandals during the UPA government's term, had said, "There is not a single black mark against him despite all the corruption. Only Doctor Saab (Manmohan Singh) knows how to bathe with a raincoat in the bathroom."